CSS Baseball Hungry for More After Missing MIAC Tournament in 2022

The Saints first game is Saturday against North Central College at 11 AM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica baseball team will open up their season this weekend out in Westfield, Indiana.

An old face returns to lead the Saints as Corey Kemp will be the interim head coach for the upcoming season.

He takes over a Scholastica squad that has a deep pitching staff, nearly 10 pitchers have seen time the past few seasons.

One of those pitchers that’s set to lead is Jack Perala, a Virginia native.

He says the team is hungry after just missing the MIAC playoffs last season by one game.

“This year we want to make sure that we are in that MIAC tournament with extra games to spare. Over the past four years, there’s been a lot of turnover in our program. There’s been a lot of change and I think that resilience that we’ve faced has helped us become a stronger knit group. I think more than anything, we’re willing to play for each other this year. Really get to it and attain our goal that we’re hungry for,” said Perala.

“I know our Junior and Senior class is pretty strong. We’ve all played together for a couple of years now. We’re just looking forward to get out there and show the MIAC what we really have,” added senior pitcher T.J. Martin.

