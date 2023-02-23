Duluth Councilor Arik Forsman Not Seeking Reelection

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman is not seeking reelection this year.

Forsman has served on the Council since 2018 and as Council President last year.

In a news release Forsman said he’ll likely return to Duluth politics down the road, but his wife and two kids all agree it’s time for dad to take a break.

Forsman is reminding citizens that while the upcoming Mayoral Race is important so are the councilors you elect.

Forsman joins Councilors Noah Hobbs and Gary Anderson who are also not running for reelection this year.