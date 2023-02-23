Duluth Public Library Partnership in Remodel Plans

DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth Public Library will soon upgrade their community service center.

Mayor Emily Larson revealed a partnership with the Library Foundation at a press conference on Wednesday.

Redesign on the facility is expected to start late 2024, with construction hoping to start soon after.

The extent of the remodel has not be determined yet, but will be centered around feedback from people who use the library, as well as meeting the current and future needs of the community space.

The city council reviewed three resolutions outlining the partnership, including funding, engagement, and pre-design.

“What I’m most excited about as we begin this journey is the way we will engage our staff and our community members and designing a facility that is a functional and welcoming for all,” said Carla Powers, Duluth Public Library Manager.

The city plans on matching the Duluth Library Foundations $150,000 using funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

The foundation plans on keeping library users updated on the pre-design process.