Five UMD Women’s Hockey Standouts Land on All-WCHA Teams

UMD is set to host SCSU in the WCHA quarterfinals on Friday.

DULUTH, Minn.- A whopping five UMD women’s hockey standouts made multiple all-WCHA teams on Thursday.

On the 1st team, both 5th year defenseman Ashton Bell and graduate goalie Emma Soderberg landed on the list.

Bell is a three time All-WCHA member while Soderberg is a two-timer.

Following them on the 2nd team is graduate forward Gabbie Hughes. She’s been All-WCHA every year she’s suited up for the Bulldogs.

Then on the 3rd team is graduate forward Maggie Flaherty. Her first in her career.

Then rounding it out is freshman goalie Hailey Macleod on the rookie team.