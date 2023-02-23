Future Of Bergquist Imports In Cloquet ‘Uncertain’ After Fire

CLOQUET, Minn. – The future of Bergquist Imports in Cloquet is uncertain after fire ripped through a large portion of the business Wednesday night.

While most of the warehouse houses Bergquist Imports, part of the building also housing Erbert and Gerbert’s as a storefront along the 1400 block of Highway 33.

Alan Kurtz, owner of the sandwich shop, told FOX 21 on Wednesday that smoke started billowing from the back of Bergquist around 4 p.m.

Kurtz’s workers called 911. His business suffered a lot of smoke damage, but Bergquist’s part of the building was heavily damaged by the flames.

Asst. Fire Chief Corey Larson said crews quickly responded and multiple agencies were called in to assist.

“Battalion chief on duty was just down the street and he was on scene in about 60 seconds, identified we did have heavy amount of smoke showing from the building,” Larson said. “148th sent their air fill tank, and then we also had St. Louis County Rescue Squad mutual aid with us to set up the rehab trailer.”

Crews did not leave the scene until 10 a.m. Thursday.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

Kurtz believes it could take up to two weeks before Erbert and Gerbert’s is cleaned up and back open.

As for Bergquist Imports, a statement on the business’ website left the future uncertain.

“A devastating fire tore through our entire building, fortunately no one was injured, but portions of the roof have collapsed. At this time we are uncertain as to our future. No orders are being accepted at this time. We will update the website with additional information soon.”