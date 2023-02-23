MSP Airport Flight Cancellations Top 200 So Far Thursday

After hundreds of cancellations at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Wednesday, another 200 flights have already been canceled on Thursday morning.

According to MSP Airport’s website, as of 8:50 a.m., 238 flights have been canceled, 10 have been delayed and zero have been diverted. That’s about 30% of outgoing flights and 20% of incoming flights.

However, some flights have gotten out — and departures are expected to build back up later Thursday.

The airport says it typically flies 741 commercial flights a day, plus cargo flights.

Airlines began issuing travel vouchers prior to the long-duration storm.