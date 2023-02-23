School Closings and Delays February 23, 2023

NORTHLAND — With the major winter storm coming Wednesday night and going through Thursday in the Twin Ports, there are many schools closed, delayed, or holding an e-learning day from home. After school activities may also be affected. Below is the list which will be updated continuously.

Ashland School District –Closed Feb. 23.

Esko Schools — Closed February 23rd, e-learning day

Floodwood School District — Closed February 23.

KEY Zone for Duluth Public Schools — Closed Feb. 23

Northwood School District, Minong–Closed Feb. 23rd

School District of Maple Schools — Closed Feb. 23

South Shore Schools — Closed Feb. 23. No after-school activities.

Superior Schools – Closed February 23rd, e-learning day

Twig School District – 6 through 12 graders e-learning day, otherwise closed.

UW-Superior — Classes moved to online/remote format Feb. 23

Washburn Schools — Closed February 23rd, e-learning day

Willow River Schools – Closed February 23rd