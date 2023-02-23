Snow Slows, But Doesn’t Shut Down, Northwest Wisconsin

NORTHWESTERN WISCONSIN — We had snow, not quite as much as we thought earlier in the week, but enough to keep people home.

As the sign read, the winter storm was here, especially this morning.

In Superior, schools, most businesses and offices were closed.

Only an occasional person ventured into the elements.

Downtown traffic was very light.

Heading east the roads were even less traveled.

The wind kept whipping the snow across the road and making drifts.

The blowing snow also brought visibility at times to near zero.

But one group of people that were out in force were the plow drivers.

Derek Soyringhad been out all morning plowing. “You’re out plowing today, what are you finding?

A lot of drifting and blowing. I mean I plowed some places this morning and already came back and there’s probably 6 or 7 inches blowing back on.

How do you keep up with that?

Just keep doing circles, just keep chasing it until it’s done basically.”

On the other hand Shawn McGovern was going to do the bulk of his plow route this afernoon.

“So tell me about this morning, I understand you had a couple of driveways you did.

We did our own so far and our neighbors. It’s hard banks fluffy snow, pretty deep out in South Ranch.”

Driving conditions continue to be a bit tricky with the blowing snow. But on Highway 2 just west of Ashland, the wind wreaked havoc

and forced the highway to be closed for nine hours Thursday.