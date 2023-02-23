Third Annual “Spirit Loves Duluth Days”

DULUTH, Minn. — A local ski resort is saying thank you to Duluth residents by offering special discounted rates Thursday and Sunday.

Spirit Mountain is putting on its third annual Spirit Loves Duluth Days. They’re offering $5 passes on lift tickets, Nordic passes, rentals, and tubing.

The hill puts this on to show appreciation for the City of Duluth, which invests tourism tax dollars in the resort.

And with the snow we’ve had the hill was covered in fresh powder with many kids taking advantage of it, especially those who saw their school day cancelled.

“Because we can come hang out with friends here and ski and it’s really fun. Yeah, it’s really social and the chalets are really nice. And it’s really good conditions today,” said Mia Eberth, Helen Lindello, and Paige Eberth, Spirit Mountain visitors.

People who would like to participate will need to show proof of residency and are encouraged to buy tickets online.