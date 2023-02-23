UMD Men’s Hockey to Close Out Regular Season Home Slate Versus Miami

Puck drop of game one is set for 7 PM on Friday.

DULUTH, Minn.- This weekend will mark the end of the UMD men’s hockey home regular season schedule as they take on Miami of Ohio.

The Bulldogs haven’t seen the Redhawks since last season, as the two teams would settle for a split in late February of 2022.

Coming into the matchup, UMD currently sits 5th in the NCHC standings with 26 points.

Head Coach Scott Sandelin says even though his team has not seen Miami at all this year, he sees similiar traits from year’s past of his opponent.

“Going back to last year we had four tough games with them, didn’t fair very well in the last game. So they’ll be ready, we need to be ready. Hopefully we are because nothing is easy in this league, every weekend. They go into St. Cloud, play them tough, last weekend they played Omaha tough, they’re a good team. Again every time we’ve played them, we’ve had a battle and so I don’t expect anything different,” said Sandelin.

