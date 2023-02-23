UMD Men’s & Women’s Basketball Well Represented in NSIC Conference Awards

Both Bulldog squads are in Sioux Falls, South Dakota for the NSIC conference tournament.

DULUTH, Minn.- The end of the year awards were announced for the NSIC on Thursday.

And for the fourth time in her career, UMD forward Brooke Olson has won the NSIC North player of the year.

She’s the first person to accomplish that feat on either the men’s and women’s side.

Olson’s side kick, Maesyn Thiesen also would pick up an honor as she was named to the NSIC 2nd team.

Thiesen currently leads UMD with 3.5 assists per game.

Finally their coach, Mandy Pearson earned coach of the year honors. Pearson has guided the Bulldogs to four 20 win seasons in her last 8 years.

On the men’s side, no surprise to who made the first team as graduate forward Drew Blair earned the honor.

It’s the 2nd time Blair has made the team. He’s currently averaging a Bulldog-high 19.7 points a game.

On the 2nd team is his teammate Charlie Katona. A first for Katona as he’s scoring 12.3 points a game right now, good for second on the team behind you guessed it, Drew Blair.