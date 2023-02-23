We Meet Again, UMD Women’s Hockey Welcomes in SCSU for WCHA Quarterfinals

Game one is scheduled for Friday at 3 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- For the 2nd time in two weeks, the UMD women’s hockey team will once again host the St. Cloud State Huskies. Only this time, the stakes are much higher.

It’s the opening round of the WCHA playoffs for both teams. It will mark the 3rd time that the two programs have met in the 1st round.

So far, it’s been mostly all Bulldogs as they have a 4-1 record against the Huskies.

Head Coach Maura Crowell detailed what it’s going to take for her team to advance to the next round.

“I think we’re just peaking right now. The series last weekend we had our offense cracking again, power play was phenomenal, PK has been phenomenal. So I think a lot of things are working well. We want to keep building, if it’s going to be a tight game, we want to be able to lock it down on defense like we have been doing. When we have opportunities to score goals, we want to give it a good look and make sure we’re taking grade A shots and crashing the net and making it incredibly difficult for our opponents,” said Crowell.

