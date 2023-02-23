Winter Storm Shuts Down Ashland Roadway

Highway 2/13 declared "impassable."

Howling winds and driven snow are blowing through Ashland, and at least one roadway has said, “Okay, Enough Already!”

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says a stretch of US 2/Wisconsin 13 has been shut down.

It is the section in Ashland that runs along the Chequamegon Bayfront between Sanborn Avenue and Wisconsin 13 North.

The DOT says the extreme weather conditions have made the roadway “impassable.”

Drivers are being told to use Wisconsin 137 until further notice.