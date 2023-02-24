Attempted Felony Arrest Ends In Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police confirmed Friday evening that a man shot by a Duluth police officer during an attempted felony arrest has died.

The shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. on the 1500 block of East Third Street.

The 34-year-old suspect, who was not identified Friday, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa said officers used non-lethal force options before he said the suspect charged at an officer with a knife and was shot.

“Officers attempted to de-escalate the incident with verbal communications as well as less lethal options, which included a taser and 40mm sponge rounds. After failed de-escalation attempts, the male charged a responding officer with the knife. One officer fired their duty issued handgun,” according to Ceynowa.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is now leading the investigation into the shooting. The officers involving have been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.