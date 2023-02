Coaches Corner: Corey Kemp

Kemp is returning to lead the Saints in 2023 after previously coaching the team from 2010 to 2019.

DULUTH, Minn.- In this weeks’ Coaches Corner, we talk with the interim head coach of the St. Scholastica baseball team, Corey Kemp.

