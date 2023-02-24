Duluth Man Charged In Alleged Involvement Of Drive-By Shootings

DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth man has been formally charged in his alleged involvement in multiple drive-by shootings that occurred the end of January.

The Duluth Police Department says 19-year-old Kristopher Kautz is charged with 11 counts of Drive-By-Shooting, two counts of Possessing a Machine Gun, and 6 counts of Possessing a Firearm with no Serial Number. He was charged on Tuesday.

The incidents occurred in West Duluth January 28 and 29 where numerous vehicles were damaged.

Duluth Police say this is an active investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact their Violent Crimes Unit (218) 730-5050.