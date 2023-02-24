Lone Movie Theatre in International Falls to Close

INT’L FALLS, Minn. — The only movie Theatre within a 60-mile radius of International Falls, Cine 5, announced plans to shut down due to a pipe issue following Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The announcement came as multiple Facebook posts on Thursday. Owners stated that an ongoing pipe problem has prompted the closure.

“Yes we are closing due to the pipe issue. It has to be fixed by March 3rd or I will be closed down until it is fixed. We did try to fix it but the leak is not where it was supposed to be. With the frost in the ground it is much too costly for me to fix now. In the Spring it could be fixed easily and much cheaper than now but the city will not allow that. So I am finished dealing with the City of International Falls and closing.”

Meanwhile, International Falls Mayor Harley Droba addressed the issue with a Facebook statement.