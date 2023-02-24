OT Goal Lifts Orono Past Proctor/Hermantown in Class A Semifinals

ST. PAUL, Minn.- It would take overtime between Orono and Proctor/Hermantown to decide a winner in the Class A semifinals on Friday.

But in the end, Maddy Kimbrel would net the game-winning goal to send Orono to the state title game.

The Mirage had three different goal scorers in the contest. Reese Heitzman, Nya Sieger, and Izy Fairchild would all light the lamp.

Fairchild would send the game to overtime with 32 seconds to go in regulation.

Proctor/Hermantown (20-7-2) will close out their season in the 3rd place game against South St. Paul on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 AM at the Xcel Energy Center.