Pedestrian Killed By Snowplow In Rochester

A pedestrian was killed in a crash with a snowplow in Rochester Friday morning.

The incident, which involved a City of Rochester plow, happened at 8:54 a.m. Friday on Pinewood Road Southeast, the city said.

Police responded to the incident and confirmed the pedestrian was dead.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.

“The City of Rochester wishes to convey its deepest sympathies to the decedent’s loved ones,” the city said.

This is a developing story.