Prep Basketball: Superior Girls Secure Spot in Regional Final with Victory Over Appleton West

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior girls basketball team defeated Appleton West 78 to 53 in a region semifinal game on Friday.

The Spartans now move onto the regional final where they will next host Wausau West.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 PM on Saturday.