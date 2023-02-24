UMD Men’s Hockey Outlasts Miami of Ohio on Senior Night

UMD will look to sweep the series, Saturday for a late 8:30 pm scheduled puck drop.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team jumped out to an early lead through the first two periods. The Redhawks scored two in the third period to make it close, but it’d come too little too late as the Bulldogs earn the 3-2 win at home on senior night.

Luke Loheit, Darian Gotz and Owen Gallatin found the net for the Bulldogs in the victory.

