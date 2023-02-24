UMD’s Flaherty Late Goal Lifts Them to Win in Opening Round of WCHA Playoffs

The Bulldogs will look to advance to the semi-finals with a win Saturday. Puck drop is set for 5 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The No. 7 UMD women’s hockey team opened WCHA play at home Friday against No. 12 St. Cloud State.

A quiet one through three periods until super senior Maggie Flaherty scores the lone goal at the 17:26 minute mark, winning the game 1-0.

