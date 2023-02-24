UPDATE: 1 Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police confirmed Friday evening that a man shot by a Duluth police officer during an attempted felony arrest has died.
The shooting happened on the 1500 block of East Third Street.
The 34-year-old suspect was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa said officers used non-lethal force options before he says the suspect charged at an officer with a knife and was shot.
