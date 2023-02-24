UPDATE: Crews On Scene Of Small Plane Crash, One Body Found

UPDATE (Feb. 24, 5:45 p.m.) – One body has been located at the site, according to a top law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the plane crash investigation who told FOX 21.

ORIGINAL POST:

DULUTH, Minn. — A small plane has crashed into the St. Louis River, according to a tweet from the St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay.

It happened Friday afternoon near Grassy Point in Duluth.

The Sheriff says the plane is partially submerged in the water and emergency crews are “searching for survivors at this time.” He tweeted this around 4:50 p.m.

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad is on scene along with multiple supporting agencies within the Twin Ports.

No word on injuries or possible fatalities. As for the plane, according to a flight tracking site Flight Radar 24, it’s a private plane Cirrus SR22.

FOX 21 will provide updates as soon as we know more information.