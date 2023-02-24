UWS Men’s Hoops Advances to First-Ever UMAC Title Game After Taking Down Northwestern

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UW-Superior men’s basketball team earned a spot in the UMAC Championship Game after defeating Northwestern in the Semifinals on Friday.

UWS was led by J’Vaun Walker, who had 17 points in the victory.

The Yellowjackets will next play Bethany Lutheran in the title game on Sunday at 2 PM in Mankato.

It will be the first time in program history, UWS has competed in the championship game.