Duluth East Advances to Section Title Game, Grand Rapids Falls to Andover

Next up, Andover and Duluth East will go head to head for the section title, Thursday at AMSOIL Arena for a 7 PM puck drop.

DULUTH, Minn.- AMSOIL Arena hosted the remaining four teams in Section 7AA boys hockey, Saturday afternoon.

Top seeded Duluth East faced off with No. 5 Coon Rapids in the semi-finals. After the Cardinals jumped out front in the first period, the Greyhounds responded with four unanswered goals in the final two frames.

Following that game, Andover took on Grand Rapids. The first period would end scoreless, but the Huskies would break the scoring wide open in the second and third periods, pulling out the 5-0 victory. The Thunderhawks finish their season 13-13-1.

Next up, Andover and Duluth East will go head to head for the section title, Thursday at AMSOIL Arena for a 7 PM puck drop.