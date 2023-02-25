No. 7 UMD Women’s Hockey Electrifying Second Period Lifts them to WCHA Semifinals

Next up, UMD will face off with No. 1 Ohio State at Ridder Arena for the WCHA Final Face-off semifinals, next Friday for a 1 PM puck drop.

DULUTH, Minn.- Friday night, it was Maggie Flaherty with the last minute goal, giving the Bulldogs the 1-0 victory in Game One. Saturday the Bulldogs took care of business tacking on goals in each period, winning 5-1 over No. 12 St. Cloud State.

