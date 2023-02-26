St. Scholastica Men’s Hockey Headed to First MIAC Championship

St. Scholastica will take on Augsburg for the title next Saturday, from Mars Lakeview Arena, puck drop is scheduled for 7 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- For the first time in program history, the St. Scholastica men’s hockey team is headed to the MIAC Championship game, with a 3-2 victory Sunday night over St. Olaf.

The Saints would come out in the first netting two goals, scored by the Ledenkov brothers. The Lions fight back in the second period but Bryce Johnson scores goal number three. CSS holds on in the third period, punching their ticket to the MIAC title game.

St. Scholastica will take on Augsburg for the title next Saturday, from Mars Lakeview Arena, puck drop is scheduled for 7 PM.