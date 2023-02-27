3rd Times the Charm, UMD Men’s Hoops Knocks Off Northern State for Spot in Championship Game

UMD will next play MSU-Moorhead on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 PM.

SIOUX FALLS, SD.- For the 2nd consecutive season, the UMD men’s basketball team will play for the NSIC Championship.

The Bulldogs made that possible when they defeated Northern State 75 to 69 in the semifinals on Monday.

UMD had previously gone 0-2 against Northern State in regular season play.

Drew Blair had a team-leading 18 points in the contest.

UMD will next play MSU-Moorhead on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 PM.