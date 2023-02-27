After Strong Finish to 2022 Season, UMD Baseball Aiming to Build in 2023

The Bulldogs first game is scheduled for Friday at 9 AM against Gannon University.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD baseball team is just days away from opening up their season down in Auburndale, Florida.

The Bulldogs would finish the 2nd half of last season strong as they made an NSIC semifinal appearance.

They’ll look to build off last year’s campaign with a number of key returners.

UMD will be led by senior pitcher Alex Wattermann and 5th year outfielder Tim Pokornowksi. Both made the 2023 NSIC players to watch list and both have seen plenty of time the past few seasons.

Watterman led the Bulldog pitching staff with a 3.53 ERA and Pokornowski posted an impressive .349 batting average.

Head Coach Bob Rients says it’s not just what they do on the field that will help UMD this year.

“Those guys have seen a lot, they;ve played a lot. We’re going to really rely on them to kind of steady the ship, mayne through some difficult times. Because they have that experience level. Having those guys been there, done it before is going to help the young guys have an example that they can lead to throughout the year. Knowing our schedule is very challenging and this is their first go around as far as those freshman into the level of play that we need to be successful at,” said Rients.

One of those leaders, Tim Pokornowski says it may be his last year but he wants to end it on a high note.

“I think this year for year five. We’re really looking to make our biggest statement we’ve made. Last year in the conference tournament, we ended up getting 3rd and this year our expectations are just greater. I think the main thing I’m looking forward to is road trips with the guys and being successful with the team,” added Pokornowski.

