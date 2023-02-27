Award And Author Event Supporting Duluth Public Library

DULUTH, Minn. — The Greysolon Ballroom was packed Sunday afternoon with the Duluth Public Library’s supporters.

The Olga Walker Awards were presented to some of the biggest donors to the library. The event also featured Korean American author Maria Myung-Ok Lee who read an excerpt from her novel titled “The Evening Hero,” which she also signed copies of.

Lee also spoke about the importance that libraries played in her own life.

“I don’t think I would have been able to become a writer without a library and probably not continue to be a writer without libraries. I don’t think people realize how much this steady bound libraries do is ones of the main ways as authors get to stay alive,” said Lee.

It cost $50 for a ticket, with profits going to the Duluth Public Library.