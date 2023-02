Bon Iver Schedules Tour Stop In Duluth This Summer

DULUTH, Minn. –American indie folk band Bon Iver is coming to Duluth this summer.

A representative with the DECC says Bon Iver will perform at Bayfront Festival Park on August 2nd.

The band’s most recent album, “i, i,” was nominated for four Grammys, including record of the year and the album of the year.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9 a.m., with prices starting at $65.

You can find more information here.