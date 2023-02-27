Burger Paradox Coming to Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn. – The owners of the Lincoln Park businesses Duluth Grill, Corktown, OMC Smokehouse and more are set to open a new restaurant in the neighborhood.

Burger Paradox is what they are calling it, and it will be where the Coach’s Bar and Grill had been on West Superior Street. The name Burger Paradox stems from their concept of putting diner-like food and service into a dive bar setting.

Right now, they are in the renovation stage, stripping the space down and cleaning it up.

“I think for those that are in the restaurant industry, there’s a creative outlet that we love. Whether it’s through food, drink, esthetics of a space, and I think that’s a passion that we have is can we produce something that people love,” Burger Paradox Managing Partner, Dan Lefebvre says.

The owners hope to open the doors of Burger Paradox on May 21st, which is the anniversary of Duluth Grill, which opened in 2001.