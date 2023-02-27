Coffee Conversation: Singing With The Stars Happening Friday

DULUTH, Minn. — A one-night event is happening this Friday at the NorShor Theatre to raise money for the Duluth Playhouse. It’s called “Singing with the Stars” and Wes Drummond, Executive Director of the Duluth Playhouse came on the morning show to talk about it.

FOX 21’s Dan Hanger will be kicking off the show with a song from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The show starts at 7 p.m. and to purchase tickets, click here.

Watch the video below for more information.