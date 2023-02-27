International Fly-Fishing Film Festival Gathered Anglers To Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The film industry in Duluth has been growing in recent years, but one winter festival in particular looks to reel in some action.

Over at Clyde Iron Works, more than a dozen films directed by fly fishermen were shown in the International Fly-Fishing Festival. This year’s event was hosted by Gitchee Gumee Trout Unlimited in partnership with Arrowhead Fly Fishes.

Some of the films had bigger messages to hook the audience with.

“Also, these films, they tell a story of the place where this is occurring. Oftentimes, some conservation issues go along with it, the preservation of the local environment, resources there,” explained Carl Haesel, Northerner Minnesota Vice Chair for Trout Unlimited.

The film festival also raffled off fishing gear and even some unique fishing-themed home decor. All profits go towards preserving waters around the Northland.

“The conservation funding that we are raising as a component of this IF4 is going to benefit streams and rivers in Minnesota, around the North Shore. So, these are trout streams in the Duluth area,” said Haesel.

Organizers say that they hope to be back again next year. For those interested in getting involved with preserving local waterways, Gitchee Gumee Trout Unlimited and Arrowhead Fly Fishing have more information on their websites.