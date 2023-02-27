Man Sentenced For Involvement In 2019 Murder Of Timothy Nelson

DULUTH, Minn. — A man has been sentenced for his involvement in the September 2019 murder of 33-year-old Timothy Nelson, who was a father of five.

James Michael Peterson was sentenced to more than 28 years in prison.

The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office says Peterson was convicted of aiding and abetting the second-degree murder.

The shooting happened on the 300-block of North 62nd Avenue West in Duluth.

Investigators say Nelson was shot in his vehicle after a drug deal and robbery went bad.

Peterson’s co-defendant, Christopher Boder, was sentenced to 25 years in prison back in November of 2020.

The family of Timothy Nelson sent a statement following the sentencing of Peterson:

“Words cannot describe the sense of relief we felt as we left the courthouse, knowing this has finally ended. While our hearts will always be heavy from the senseless loss of our Timothy, we are thankful for the endless work St. Louis County put in to finding justice for us. We are also thankful for all the love we have felt from our community as we have navigated this unthinkable tragedy.”