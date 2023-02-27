Minnesota State Fair Names New CEO

The Minnesota State Fair announced Monday that Renee Alexander has been named the new CEO of the fair.

This is Alexander’s second stint with the Fair. She worked in entertainment and marketing from 1989 to 1994 before leaving and returning in 2005. For the past 13 years, she had the role of deputy general manager where she oversees the fair’s entertainment booking, educational programming, marketing, communications, media relations, web and publications, ticketing and archiving departments.

“This is a large role to fill, and we’re confident that Renee is a qualified and proven leader,” State Fair Board President Joe Scapanski said in a press release. “The Great Minnesota Get-Together is world-famous for its tradition of excellence. We’re looking forward to Renee’s vision of maintaining that tradition and building on the State Fair’s amazing legacy.”

Alexander will replace current CEO Jerry Hammer who has been with the fair for 53 years, 27 of those as CEO.

“My commitment to the Minnesota State Fair extends well beyond this merely being a job,” Alexander said in a release. “I love this institution and all that it stands for – a showcase of the very best of our state, a place where amazing memories are created and where ‘The Great Minnesota Get-Together’ is more than a slogan; it drives at our mission. I believe my work in this industry and my unique experience will serve us well as I take on the tremendous responsibility of leading this incredible organization.”