Monday School Closings, Delays, E-Learning
The following schools are closed, delayed or operating as e-learning for Monday, Feb. 27:
Cloquet School Dist.: E-learning
Barnum School Dist.: Closed
Birchwood School Dist.: E-learning
Esko School Dist.: E-learning
Hayward School Dist.: Closed
Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe School: Closed
Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University: Closed
McGregor School Dist.: 2-hour delay
Moose Lake School Dist.: E-learning
Northwoods School Dist.: Closed
Solon Springs School Dist.: E-learning
Spooner School Dist.: Closed
Willow River School Dist.: Closed