Prep Hockey: Hermantown & Rock Ridge to Clash in Section 7A Championship Game

The game will take place Wednesday at 7 PM at AMSOIL Arena.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Hermantown Hawks survived a two goal rally from Hibbing/Chisholm on Monday to eventually knock off the Bluejackets 3-2 in the Section 7A semifinals.

Aaron Evjen would net the game-winning goal with under 15 seconds to go. It was Evjen’s 2nd goal of the contest.

Hermantown will now meet Rock Ridge on Wednesday.

The Wolverines would score 12 unanswered goals against Duluth Denfeld to eventually put away the Hunters 12-1 in the other semifinal game.

This will be the first time in program history that Rock Ridge has played in the Section 7A title game.

