Thomas the Tank Engine Moving To Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — The famous Thomas the Tank Engine is ready to make his return to the Northland this summer, but this time he will be in Two Harbors.

After being stationed in Duluth in years past, Thomas will now be making his trip further up north for the first two weekends of August at the Two Harbors Depot.

20 minute rides on the beloved train will be available for guests.

There will also be family friendly games, inflatables, photo opportunities, and more.

Thousands of people travel to from all over to meet Thomas when he is in town, and Two Harbors is expecting the tank engine’s move to be great for local businesses.

“We at Thomas are very excited to come up to Two Harbors, we feel that it is going to be more fun for the friends of Thomas to come up here, be by the lake, enjoy our partnerships and all the people and things that Two harbors has to offer,” said Kelly Cochrane, KC Consulting.

Thomas is from the fictional United Kingdom Island of Sodor and is super excited to meet new friends

Not only will he be showing off a brand new colorful paint job, but he is also bringing his best friend Percy.

If you are a Thomas aficionado, or you have one that is, then you’re going to come and find Thomas and that’s going to bring people too Two Harbors and once they come up here they’re going to find a beautiful community located by the greatest of the Great Lakes, with a lot to see and a lot to experience, and you know what, they’re going to come back,” said Ken Buehler, Lake Superior Railroad Museum and Northshore Scenic Railroad General Manager.

Train rides will run every 45 minutes. Tickets to meet the cheerful train range from 22 to 25 dollars, depending on the day you visit, and they are available now on the North Shore Scenic Railroad website.