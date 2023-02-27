UMD Women’s Hoops Advances to 5th Straight NSIC Title Game

They'll next face Minnesota State-Mankato on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 PM.

SIOUX FALLS, SD- The UMD women’s basketball team knocked off Augustana 76-59 on Monday in the NSIC semifinals, clinching a spot in the NSIC title game on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs were led by Brooke Olson, who had 25 points in the victory.

This is the 5th consecutive season UMD has clinched a spot in the NSIC championship game.

