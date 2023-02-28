After 17-Year Wait, Superior Girls Hockey Finally Heading Back to State Tournament

The semifinal contest between Hudson and Superior is scheduled for 6:15 on Thursday at the Bob Suter Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton, Wisconsin.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The wait is finally over for the Superior girls hockey team.

The Spartans are set to make their first state tournament appearance since the 2006 season.

They made that possible when they defeated Hayward this past Saturday, 7-5 in the Sectional One title game.

Head Coach Doug Trentor has been at the helm for three seasons and he says this upcoming state appearance isn’t just for himself or the team but it’s for the whole Superior community.

“It’s the attitude of these girls. They work so hard together, they’re friends off the ice. They do a lot of activities together as well. They want this for themselves, they want this for the community, they want this for the kids they help at the youth level. It’s one big family that we preach around here and they’re buying in,” said Trentor.

Superior will match up with Hudson, a team they have seen before. Back on January 14th, the Spartans would knock off the Raiders 4 to 3 in overtime.

Junior forward Autumn Cooper remembers that game well and says it could help them this time around.

“I actually played with a couple of their players on Team Wisconsin so I know they have a good goalie forsure. We just have to get it past her and hopefully we can make

it to the state championship game. We just have to put pucks in the net. I think keeping our energy’s and attitudes on the bench is huge. We have a great group of kids and everyone including our coach is so supportive of each other,” added Cooper.

