Bulldogs on the Move: Anderson, Welinski, & Plante All Dealt in NHL & USHL Trades

The NHL trade deadline is on March 3rd.

CHICAGO, Illinois.- A former Bulldog found out on Monday that he is heading to a new team.

Forward Joey Anderson is now a member of the Chicago Blackhawks after he was dealt from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Anderson has appeared in 14 games so far for Toronto this season. He’s registered three points, 2 goals and 1 assist in those 14 games.

Most of Anderson’s playing time has come with the Toronto Marlies in the AHL. He’s posted 27 points in 30 games for the Marlies. This is Anderson’s 3rd NHL team.

Joining Anderson in the Windy City will be former UMD defenseman Andy Welinski. Welinski was a part of the Patrick Kane trade.

Welinski has yet to appear in a NHL game this season as he has spent 40 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack in the AHL.

In those 40 games, Welinski has four goals and 12 assists.

The NHL isn’t the only league making trades this week.

The USHL is also making deals and former Hermantown Hawk Zam Plante will now play a little closer to home.

Plante was traded from the Chicago Steel to the Fargo Force on Tuesday afternoon.

Plante, who is a UMD commit and Pittsburgh Penguins prospect, recorded 23 points, 8 goals and 15 assists with the Steel this season.

Plante is expected to suit up for the Bulldogs next season.