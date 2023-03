MSU-Moorhead Holds Off UMD Men’s Basketball in NSIC Title Game

The Bulldogs will now wait and see if they make the NCAA tournament. The selection show is on Sunday.

SIOUX FALLS, SD.- The UMD men’s basketball team would fight until the very end, ultimately it wasn’t enough as they fell to MSU-Moorhead 79-69 in the NSIC Championship game.

Drew Blair had a team-leading 31 points in the contest.

