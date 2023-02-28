Northern Waters Smokehaus To Move Into Former Amazing Grace Café Space

DULUTH, Minn. – Northern Waters Smokehaus announced Tuesday it will be moving the business within the DeWitt-Seitz building and into the former Amazing Grace Café location.

This announcement comes just one day after Amazing Grace closed its doors after nearly 30 years. The decision to close, according to the owner Connor Riley, was very difficult to make but the right one after trying to fight through the pandemic and its aftermath.

As for Northern Waters Smokehaus, it has been a staple “in a tiny corner” of the DeWitt-Seitz building in Canal Park for more than 20 years.

“We are looking forward to once again sharing food and food lore face-to-face with the community. We will continue to provide the fast service you’ve come to expect since our pandemic-era remodel, while bringing our deli back to the forefront. Expect to see all of our products lovingly and tantalizingly displayed for considered perusal (and sampling): smoked fish, smoked meats, salumi, cheeses, spreads, snack sticks, and of course, sandwiches, all with much needed indoor seating, and a lovely outdoor patio. We will strive to honor and nourish an inclusive and creative community spirit in our new location,” said Greg Conley, HR director for Northern Waters Smokehaus, in a news release Tuesday.

“2023 is our 25th anniversary. Along with this move and expansion, we are planning events to celebrate a quarter-century of business, with even more surprises planned for later this year. Here’s to the next 25 years,” Conley went on to say.