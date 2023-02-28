One Dead After Head-On Collision On Highway 63

LENROOT, Wis. — One person is dead after a head-on collision on Highway 63 in the Town of Lenroot Tuesday morning.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office says a 27-year-old man from Cable, Wisconsin named Harley Karow was driving north on 63 when he suddenly crossed over the center line and crashed head-on into a semi-trailer truck.

Karow was found dead at the scene. It happened just before 6 a.m.

A 31-year-old man who was a passenger in his car was air lifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The truck driver was not hurt.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to veer into oncoming traffic.

The crash is under investigation.