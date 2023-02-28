Salvation Army Asking for Donations During FoodShare Month

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota FoodShare Month kicked off on Monday for food shelves across the state.

One of the food shelves participating in the campaign is the Duluth Salvation Army. Their goal for this year’s drive is 8,000 pounds of food and $9,000 dollars.

Right now, the shelf is asking for non-perishable items like cereal, canned foods like chili, along with pasta, ramen, and peanut butter. They are also in need of hygiene products such as shampoo and toothpaste.

Staff there say having this drive in March is important as it helps set them up for the rest of the year.

“This kind of reflects on the whole year. This 8,000 pounds of food or money we use to get the food, it’s a major play in the book I guess you could say because we rely on this. Because after Christmas and we get Christmas over with, then we have to go right into everything else,” Duluth Salvation Army Emergency Services Case Manager, Misty Baum says.

The Salvation Army’s Food Drive will run through April 9th. Donations can be made in person at the 27th Avenue West location.