Students Gather For 8th Annual “I Love To Read” Event

DULUTH, Minn. — On Monday students at Stowe Elementary in Duluth got to take part in a fun annual reading event.

The Gary New Duluth Development Alliance hosted its 8th annual “I Love to Read” 2-day event at the REC, giving out free books to students. A class stops by every hour with the opportunity to listen to a story, chat with a police officer, check out a squad car, and of course pick out 2 free new books to take home.

With this program the GND Development Alliance hopes students grow their love for reading and learn something new.

“You know this is an event we really and truly enjoy doing because we know how much it means to the kids and the teachers are so appreciative. Just seeing the kids get excited with the books they’re able to take home, it’s just worth everything,” said Fran Morris, GNDDA Board Member.

Duluth City Council President Janet Kennedy says reading is critical to learning and can help later on in life as it did for her.

“So, one of the things that I know is reading was important to me, we didn’t have computers. I would go to the library and get books and books. And now I’m the president of the City Council, so you could be anything you want to be,” said Kennedy.

The GNDDA purchases about $1,400 worth of books every year. They are also always accepting gently used books to support their program.