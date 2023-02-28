Swatting Calls At Multiple Schools In St. Louis County, No Active Threat

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — Multiple schools in the St. Louis County area received a threat Tuesday.

According to the Duluth Public Schools Communications Officer it is believed to be a swatting incident, which is where a prank call to emergency services is made to attempt to bring many police officers to a certain place.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says their 911 Division received several of these calls around noon referencing to school shootings.

Officials say there was a heavy police presence earlier at the Denfeld High School to make sure students and staff are safe. They have also closed off-campus lunch, and everyone is being told to stay in the building.

Authorities say the threat wasn’t credible and the call wasn’t locally made, even though it spoofed the 218-area code.