UMD Women’s Hoops Takes NSIC Championship Crown for 3rd Straight Year

SIOUX FALLS, SD.- The UMD women’s basketball team is once again NSIC Champions after they defeated Minnesota State-Mankato 80-74 in the title game on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs were led by Brooke Olson, who had 36 points in the victory.

This is the 3rd consecutive year the Bulldogs have won the conference tournament.

Next up for UMD is the National Tournament. Their opponent and first game is still to be determined.